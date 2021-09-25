CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa makes runway debut at Versace show during Milan Fashion Week

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WQ3B_0c7oXjZ700

Dua Lipa made her first-ever appearance on the catwalk on Friday evening during the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.

The pop star, who is the face of the Italian fashion house’s latest campaign, opened and closed the show, walking alongside seasoned models including Gigi Hadid , Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell .

Stella Maxwell and Emily Ratajkowski also walked in the show, as did Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon .

As Lipa’s hit single “Physical” blared out, the singer strutted down the runway in a tailored black suit that featured a cut-out at the waist and giant gold safety pins.

Her hair was styled straight with extensions that fell at her waist.

The 26-year-old’s closing look was a fuchsia sequin two-piece that comprised a crop top and a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit.

At the end of the show, Lipa emerged holding the hand of Donatella Versace, prompting the A-list crowd to erupt into applause.

In attendance at the show was Addison Rae, Bella Thorne and singer Becky G.

Following the show, Lipa posted about her involvement on Instagram.

“Such an honour to open and close the @versace show tonight in Milan,” she wrote alongside several videos of her walking down the runway.

“A surreal moment I’ll never EVER forget!!” she added before writing a personal message to Donatella.

“@donatella_versace you know I’ll be your Versace girl forever #versacefw21 - thank you to the whole team who made tonight possible I am in awe of you and your teams.”

