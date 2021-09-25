CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mansio 6-in-1 woman’s bag transforms as you need

By Julian Horsey
 8 days ago
La Mansio is a new modular bag specifically designed for women capable of transforming into 6 different styles from a handbag to a backpack in just a few seconds. Available in both leather or vegan alternative the La Mansio has already raised over $3.2 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 9,500 backers.

