Drug trafficking investigation leads to bust in Huron County

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan will be increasing security measures on campus in response to a social media post allegedly threatening violence. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) has been notified of a social media post possibly threatening violence against women on campus, DPSS said in a statement on Oct. 2. The message was posted to a “Russian-operated confessions website,” DPSS states, and indicated an intent to carry out an “active shooter incident” targeting women on the UM campus on Oct. 4, with the year not being specified in the post.

