Huron County, MI

Drug trafficking investigation leads to bust in Huron County

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
LINCOLN TWP, MI — Police in Huron County recently made a sizable bust in a drug trafficking investigation. Shorty after 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, the Huron County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2449 Sullivan Road in Lincoln Township, the result of a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking. The task force seized about $1,700 in methamphetamine, $1,900 in cocaine, $140 in Suboxone, $900 in cash; and scales, packaging materials and paraphernalia, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson.

MLive

MLive

