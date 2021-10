There will be some big games played Saturday, but maybe none bigger than No. 2 Georgia versus No. 8 Arkansas. The Dawgs come off of a huge pounding of Vanderbilt 62-0, while the Hogs upset Texas A&M 20-10. If Arkansas defeats Georgia, it would turn the college football world on its head. So with that being said, who does Lee Corso think wins this contest?

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO