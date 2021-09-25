How Taylor Heinicke went from sleeping on his sister's couch to Washington's QB

Play after play and throw after throw, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke continues to certify why he is potentially the quarterback of the future in D.C. The 29-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic against the Carolina Panthers last season in relief of quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The touchdown right on the money to former Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. and a diving run touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card. Leading his team to victory against the New York Giants last Thursday. At every turn, the former Old Dominion standout has proven he just might be the answer at the quarterback position in Washington.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO