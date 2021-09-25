CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Taylor Heinicke went from sleeping on his sister's couch to Washington's QB

By Sam Fortier
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2020, Taylor Heinicke was back at his sister's house in Flowery Branch, Ga. He'd spent the previous five offseasons in the small town an hour northeast of Atlanta, steeling himself to continue carving out a career on the NFL's thin margins. He'd known football was fragile his whole life - he was unranked out of high school, undrafted out of college, released five times in four years - but this trip home felt different.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is pushing for a Heineken endorsement deal

Taking over as the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback following Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury, Taylor Heinicke was outstanding in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants. The fourth-year veteran completed 74 percent of his passes (34-for-46) for 336 yards and two touchdowns, leading the game-winning drive in a 30-29 victory last Thursday night.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Too Soon to Consider Taylor Heinicke WFT's 'Franchise' QB?

Play after play and throw after throw, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke continues to certify why he is potentially the quarterback of the future in D.C. The 29-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic against the Carolina Panthers last season in relief of quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The touchdown right on the money to former Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. and a diving run touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card. Leading his team to victory against the New York Giants last Thursday. At every turn, the former Old Dominion standout has proven he just might be the answer at the quarterback position in Washington.
NFL
Washington Times

Heinicke, Fitzpatrick and Washington’s next quarterback dilemma

Basking in the glow of a dramatic 30-29 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, Taylor Heinicke was asked by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin if — after that performance — he thought he deserved to be Washington’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Heinicke, filling in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke practiced with padded sleeve for bruise leg from Week 1

Heinicke explained he was a “little banged up” in Week 1. He was hit with a leg whip against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. Heinicke was quick to say it was nothing serious. The ailment didn’t bother him much last Thursday night against the New York Giants.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
USA Today

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith believes in Taylor Heinicke

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith is now a media member after joining ESPN earlier this year. Before the season, Smith gave his thoughts on Washington as he believed his former team was still the best in the NFC East. In a recent interview via Zoom, promoting Gatorade’s GX sweat patch,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Review: Taylor Heinicke’s first start of the season vs the New York Giants

Taylor Heinicke executed job number 1 in the NFL as a starting quarterback, he won. He led the Washington Football team to an exciting 30-29 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday. However, with every performance, it’s always hard to tell right away how a Quarterback did by looking...
NFL
NBC Washington

Scott Turner's Advice for Taylor Heinicke Ahead of the QB's First Road Start

Scott Turner's advice for Heinicke ahead of first road start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Taylor Heinicke takes the field on Sunday for the Washington Football Team against the Buffalo Bills, the 28-year-old quarterback will experience something he never has as a professional in the NFL: starting a game on the road.
NFL
Richmond.com

Taylor Heinicke is now an NFL star, but he's also still just a regular guy

ASHBURN — With no game this past weekend, Taylor Heinicke had big plans. “Watched a lot of college football, watched a lot of NFL football, had a couple Heinekens,” the quarterback said. Heinicke’s 15 minutes of fame, achieved in January during his playoff duel with Tom Brady, have been indefinitely...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jonathan Hayes
Hogs Haven

Daily Slop: Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success; Ron Rivera praises Taylor Heinicke, needs more from the defense

It would be easy for Jonathan Allen to keep all the credit for his three sacks to himself, but the defensive tackle has been praising everyone else around him. Them Loverro gets that the NFL is a week-to-week league, and a win is a win, all of it. But the hyped Washington defense is developing a pattern of taking too much punishment.
NFL
Washington Post

Taylor Heinicke’s attempts to partner with Heineken fell flat. Enter Bud Light.

After Heineken resisted Taylor Heinicke’s overtures for a fitting endorsement deal, Bud Light saw an opportunity and seized it, much like the Washington Football Team quarterback has done throughout his time in D.C. Heinicke, who started in place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick and led Washington to a comeback win...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taylor Heinicke moves up two spots in the NFL QB Index

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has had a pretty good week. Last Thursday, Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns in leading Washington to a last-second 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. On Wednesday, Heinicke landed a significant sponsorship deal with Bud Light. Next up...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#Xfl#Washington Football Team
audacy.com

Ron Rivera: Taylor Heinicke can prove he’s a legit 'NFL dude' against Bills

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills just might be the most crucial start of Taylor Heinicke's career. This game is a fork in the road for the 28-year-old quarterback. Is he just a journeyman having his moment in the sun, or could he be much more?
NFL
audacy.com

Ron Rivera on why Taylor Heinicke's 'more dangerous' in games than in practice

One of the more surprising reasons for Taylor Heinicke's emergence at quarterback for the Washington Football Team is that he doesn't seem particularly special in practice. But when the lights come on, words like "gamer" and "playmaker" suddenly come into play, used to describe Heinicke's penchant for turning it on when it matters most, spinning outside of pressure and making things happen on the fly.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: WFT's Taylor Heinicke has chance to keep starting job over Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Washington Football Team surprised some people when it chose to not bring in a veteran quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with an injury, but all indications are that the organization has full confidence in Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick is expected to return from his hip injury at some point...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Washington Football Team: Terry McLaurin looks forward to growing with Taylor Heinicke at QB

While Washington’s starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the mend with a hip injury, backup Taylor Heinicke continues to garner praise in his absence. In Week 2, Heinicke made his third career start leading Washington to a 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Putting his full range of abilities on display, Heinicke completed 73.9% of his passes for a career-high 336 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

After Years Of Doubt and Dismissal, Taylor Heinicke Seizes His Spotlight Moment

A few seconds after New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry stepped in front of Terry McLaurin to make a game-turning interception deep in Washington territory last Thursday night at FedExField, the man who'd delivered the gift-wrapped package with 2:16 remaining trudged angrily to the sideline, removed his helmet and slammed it to the ground with both hands.
NFL
USA Today

One concerning stat from Taylor Heinicke's start vs. Bills

Taylor Heinicke had the worst start of his brief Washington career in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Heinicke completed 14 of 24 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown. Heinicke’s two interceptions were both bad decisions. He forced the ball into...
NFL
WDVM 25

Taylor Heinicke talks fixing mistakes from Sunday’s loss to Buffalo

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Sunday’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a game to forget for the Washington Football Team, not just for the defense, but for quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke completed less than 50% of his passes, while throwing two interceptions. However, it was the young QB’s fourth career start and first on […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy