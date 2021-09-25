CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Melbourne Demons

By Bridget Barker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ8Xl_0c7oUxV000
Published:

AFL 2021 round 23: Demons stun Cats to claim minor premiership – as it happened

Melbourne overturned a 44-point deficit to beat Geelong by four points and be crowned minor premiers for the first time since 1964

Western Bulldogs lead AFL’s fab five as top-four race narrows

The AFL’s top five have broken clear of the pack but which four will earn a double chance in September?

Nathan Buckley enjoyed a winning swansong as the Magpies stunned the ladder leaders in the Queen’s birthday clash at the SCG

AFL 2021 round 9: Melbourne make it nine unbeaten against Carlton – as it happened

Melbourne won their ninth match in a row to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021 season

AFL season 2020, round 18: Demons down Bombers to keep season alive - as it happened

Melbourne survived an Essendon fightback to keep their season alive. The Demons will play in the finals if Fremantle beat Western Bulldogs

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Jasmine Paolini downs Alison Riske in Slovenia final to claim maiden WTA title

Jasmine Paolini dominated Alison Riske in a straight-sets win to claim her first WTA Tour title at Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia on Sunday. World No. 87 Paolini recovered from a double break down in the first set to defeat No. 3 seed Riske 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final as she made the deepest Tour-level tournament run of her career.
TENNIS
kciiradio.com

Spartans Explosive in Win Over Demons

The upset minded Washington Demon football team never gained much traction in Friday night’s class 3A district 5 showdown at Case Field when No. 3 Solon came into town and rolled to a 44-21 victory. The Demon defense has struggled with big plays this season and the trend continued in...
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Buckley
seriousaboutrl.com

Melbourne Storm rocked by cocaine scandal

Melbourne Storm will be investigated by the NRL after a video emerged of a white substance on a hotel room table. The Storm’s title charge ended on Saturday against Penrith Panthers – the same side that Melbourne overcame in the 2020 Grand Final – but the Daily Telegraph is reporting that a possible scandal will ensue following the game for off-field reasons.
RUGBY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jemimah Rodrigues signs with Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], September 29 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday confirmed the signing of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). At just 21 years of age, Rodrigues has already built an impressive resume. She is fresh from a blistering campaign in The Hundred, where she...
WORLD
birminghamnews.net

Melbourne Renegades sign Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne [Australia], September 29 (ANI): After signing Jemimah Rodrigues, Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday confirmed Harmanpreet Kaur's arrival at the club for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Harmanpreet is one of the game's most destructive players -- as showcased in her unbeaten 171 off just 115 deliveries to sink...
SPORTS
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons topped by Cardinals

SAN ANTONIO – Northwestern State battled back and forth in yet another close match Thursday night, only to succumb once again to ill-timed mistakes allowing UIW to pick up the 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-19) win. "We got in our own way and didn't allow ourselves a chance to win," head...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons Down#Narrows#Bombers#Minor Premiership#Western Bulldogs#Afl#Magpies#The Scg Afl 2021
Chaffee County Times

Victory for Demon football as time expires

The line waited, Jacob Phelps set Seth Moss’ long snap down and Tam Flowers booted it 40 yards for a game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday, lifting the Demons to a 17-14 homecoming victory over Meeker. “He is a very good kicker and we are lucky to have that...
BUENA VISTA, CO
mysoutex.com

Skidmore’s diminutive demon

Jacob Torres’ ball of choice is round and orange, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that he doesn’t know a thing or two about the brown oblong pigskin. He proved that in his team’s home opener Sept. 17 at Bobcat Stadium. The diminutive basketball-lover was the hero on...
SKIDMORE, TX
Duncan Banner

Bears claw Demons in homecoming game

Friday brought on an offensive showdown between two district rivals as the Noble Bears came into Duncan and clawed into the the Demons in their homecoming game with a score 63-27. Duncan had the ball first and, unable to score on the first drive, the Demons had to punt the...
DUNCAN, OK
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.Currently ranked 109th, Murray cruised through the first round with a straight sets win over lucky loser Denis Kudla of the US.The 34-year-old Scot pounced on Ruud with an early service break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set, but...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy