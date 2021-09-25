CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Take a look. We should do something like this.

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

As they run down the hill, drones rise from west endzone?. Take a look at some of the things this company does? Maybe get them to do one, then some of our Clemson engineers create something custom?. https://skymagic.show/. SKYMAGIC is a Leading International Drone Light Show Company. See Videos of...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All American#Clemson
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
Washington Post

We should take the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ report with a grain of salt

People pay attention to rankings for a reason. Lists such as U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Colleges” or the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report aggregate massive quantities of relevant data, enabling apples-to-apples comparison of institutions that would otherwise be, well, incomparable. Is Swarthmore or Carleton a better liberal arts college? Is Brazil’s infrastructure better than Indonesia’s? The rankings promise to let you decide with confidence. Rankings can spur organizations, or countries, to improve performance so as to score higher — a real benefit.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

What should a perfect website look like?

Creating a visually attractive website that is useful for the user is a big challenge. Is there a perfect website? There is probably no such thing as an exemplary website, but there are certainly at least a few recommended practices to follow. Below we pay attention to several elements relating to both the visual and technical side.
TECHNOLOGY
neworleanssun.com

What should a perfect website look like?

Creating a visually attractive website that is useful for the user is a big challenge. Is there a perfect website? There is probably no such thing as an exemplary website, but there are certainly at least a few recommended practices to follow. Below we pay attention to several elements relating to both the visual and technical side.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Azerbaijan
charlottestar.com

What should a perfect website look like?

Creating a visually attractive website that is useful for the user is a big challenge. Is there a perfect website? There is probably no such thing as an exemplary website, but there are certainly at least a few recommended practices to follow. Below we pay attention to several elements relating to both the visual and technical side.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy