New 2022 Toyota Tundra, Refreshed Ford Expedition, And Honda’s Facelifted Passport Gets A TrailSport Trim: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The screaming, naturally aspirated V12 engine is one of the highlights of Maranello’s history, but according to our sources near Maranello, this could soon change. The increasingly strict emission regulations could force Ferrari to turbocharge its V12, in addition to the hybrid system already applied in some of its models. As a reminder, a few years back, Ferrari ditched the naturally aspirated V8, replacing it with a twin-turbo V8 which has significantly boosted performance but resulted in a less thrilling soundtrack.www.carscoops.com
Comments / 0