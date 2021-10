It was Wednesday, September 15, around 5 p.m. I’ve been home for about an hour or so from work and about to feed my dog, “Bella”. She is around 11 years old, a Pitbull Lab mixed breed. For the 3rd or so day in a row, I don’t understand why she won’t eat the same food she is use to eating — dry dog food. So I try wet food in which she sort of likes and tolerates. A transition that she doesn’t mind.

DOVER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO