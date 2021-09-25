CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PEN gala to honor 3 Iranian dissidents

By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — Three imprisoned Iranian dissidents will be honored at Pen America’s annual gala. The literary and human rights organization announced Thursday that writer-filmmaker Baktash Abtin, novelist-journalist Keyvan Bajan and author-critic Reza Khandan Mahabadi are this year’s recipients of the 2021 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. All three are members of the anti-censorship Iranian Writers Association and are serving a collective 15.5 years on charges including endangering national security and “spreading propaganda.”

