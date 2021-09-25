CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Downtown Vancouver’s UnderBar raises profile with cart

By Will Campbell
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA speakeasy called UnderBar has emerged from the dark, moody basement of a downtown Vancouver building and expanded to a nearby outdoor area with a food cart. Co-owner and founder Kurt Van Orden constructed the wood-fenced outdoor area with a gazebo, which seats about 20, about six months ago. About six weeks ago, Van Orden opened a food cart to border the outdoor area and serve burgers, sandwiches, fries and more. Servers are also able to deliver drinks to the outdoor area, he said. The additional space and the food cart cost about $50,000, he said.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Restaurants
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Vancouver, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Vancouver#Food Cart#Open Mic#Food Drink#Underbar#Cowlitz Packaging Group
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy