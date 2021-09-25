Downtown Vancouver’s UnderBar raises profile with cart

A speakeasy called UnderBar has emerged from the dark, moody basement of a downtown Vancouver building and expanded to a nearby outdoor area with a food cart. Co-owner and founder Kurt Van Orden constructed the wood-fenced outdoor area with a gazebo, which seats about 20, about six months ago. About six weeks ago, Van Orden opened a food cart to border the outdoor area and serve burgers, sandwiches, fries and more. Servers are also able to deliver drinks to the outdoor area, he said. The additional space and the food cart cost about $50,000, he said.