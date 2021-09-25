How are TV seasons determined?
You have questions. I have some answers. How are TV seasons determined? I see some shows say it’s season 34 and I know they haven’t been on that long. It used to be that the calendar determined a prime-time TV show’s season in the U.S. — that it consisted of episodes airing from September to May, when most people were watching TV and the broadcast networks calculated their seasonal results; in the early days of TV that meant 39 episodes.www.columbian.com
