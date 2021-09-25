Stow-Munroe Falls students named Week 6 Scholar Athletes for northeast region

STOW, Ohio — Two student athletes from Stow-Munroe Falls High School were selected as the Week 6 Scholar Athletes for the northeast Ohio region. Rachel Audet is a field hockey and lacrosse player for the Bulldogs, where she acts as a captain for both teams. In school she also is involved in Key Club, Interact Club and Senior Executive Committee, while carrying a 4.325 grade-point average. In the community, she is involved in Briarwood Senior Home’s move-in day, the City of Stow’s Team Up to Clean Up, coaches youth lacrosse, helps with Breakfast with Santa, bakes cookies for the Ronald McDonald House and more.