Stow, OH

Stow-Munroe Falls students named Week 6 Scholar Athletes for northeast region

By Spectrum News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOW, Ohio — Two student athletes from Stow-Munroe Falls High School were selected as the Week 6 Scholar Athletes for the northeast Ohio region. Rachel Audet is a field hockey and lacrosse player for the Bulldogs, where she acts as a captain for both teams. In school she also is involved in Key Club, Interact Club and Senior Executive Committee, while carrying a 4.325 grade-point average. In the community, she is involved in Briarwood Senior Home’s move-in day, the City of Stow’s Team Up to Clean Up, coaches youth lacrosse, helps with Breakfast with Santa, bakes cookies for the Ronald McDonald House and more.

