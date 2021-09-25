Who Wins When the State Appropriates Self-Defense Technologies Developed by Communities?

A Mexican science professor who studies efforts to deploy technology to identify the missing reacts to Andrea Chapela’s “The Wait.”. If you visit the website of Mexico’s National Registry of Disappeared and Missing Persons, you will see a pop-up window that says the information contained there comes from many different sources, which is why it may contain errors or inaccuracies. According to this real-world registry, there are currently more than 90,000 disappeared and missing persons in the country. (Missing is the category used to report people who can’t be located, while disappeared means there is evidence that they have been taken by force.) But as the notice clearly indicates, these are tentative numbers. Sources and data are constantly being verified; new cases are registered each week.