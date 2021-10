Carlos Sainz says he hopes he and Lando Norris can pull away from the field together and help each other fight for victory at the Russian Grand Prix. Norris (pictured at right with Sainz after qualifying, above) took the first pole position of his career, beating former McLaren teammate Sainz into second place with his final lap of the session. The McLaren is particularly quick in a straight line while Ferrari struggles comparatively for top speed, and Sainz believes the best chance of holding off the quicker Mercedes and Red Bull drivers behind could be to work together.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO