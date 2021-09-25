Warning Signs You're Becoming Obese, Experts Say

Gaining weight can be a drag, but it can also have serious implications on your overall health. "Obesity affects more than 40% of Americans, and while common, it is related to some serious and preventable conditions including fatty liver disease, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer," Albert Do, MD, MPH, clinical director of the Fatty Liver Disease Program at Yale Medicine, tells Eat This, Not That! Health. A not so fun fact? He reveals there are over 200 reported complications thought to be related to obesity and excess weight. "If you suspect you're gaining weight and your body is sending you any of these signals below, now's a good time to see a physician to discuss how you can lose weight and take better care of your health." Here are 13 signs you are becoming obese. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.