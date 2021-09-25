CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Russian Grand Prix - Qualifying results

By Andrew Lewin
f1i.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull results from qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom, round 15 of the 2021 Formula 1 season. 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:47.238s 1:45.827s 1:41.993s. 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:47.924s 1:46.521s 1:42.510s. 3 George Russell Williams 1:48.303s 1:46.435s 1:42.983s. 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.992s 1:45.129s 1:44.050s. 5 Daniel...

f1i.com

Mercedes 'assessing' engine plans amid reliability concerns

Mercedes is assessing how it will proceed with its engine plans for the remainder of the season following Valtteri Bottas' engine change in Russia, the second in two races for the Finn. After exceeding his three-engine quota at Monza, Bottas was assigned a fifth power unit in Russia, which justified...
Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Norris will start ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) and George Russell (Williams) after the one-hour qualifying session, which came down to a final-lap shootout for cars on slick tyres as the track dried enough to allow the dry rubber to be faster. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start fourth, but...
Team Talk - Sunday in Sochi

Catch up with what the teams had to say following round 15 of the 2021 season, the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom. "It was an eventful race with lots going on. I was hit in turn two and I lost a few places there: in addition, I was without radio from the first lap, so it was impossible to communicate with the team. It has been a difficult afternoon, especially when the rain started at the end of the race and I couldn't talk to the pits about the tyre change. I'm pleased for the team's result, but I'm already looking forward to Turkey."
F1i's Driver Ratings for the 2021 Russian GP

Just when we thought that this year's Grands Prix couldn't get any more dramatic, Russia rolls up and says: "Hold my vodka!" Adding a little rain to the proceedings always spices things up, and this weekend we had a drying track causing a qualifying upset on Saturday and a late downpour dashing the hopes of several drivers on Sunday. Who kept their heads above water and came out on top in Sochi, and who needed armbands and a snorkel?
Fernando Alonso
Daniel Ricciardo
Yuki Tsunoda
Max Verstappen
Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton
Giovinazzi: Russian GP 'a mess' due to radio failure

Antonio Giovinazzi rode out a difficult race in Russia, marked by an opening lap contact and a radio failure that made his afternoon a veritable "mess". Giovinazzi, who is fighting to retain his drive with Alfa for 2022, had qualified P16 but the Italian was was on the back foot from the outset in Sochi after a contact with Haas' Mick Schumacher saw him clock in 19th at the end of the first lap.
Horner having fun watching Wolff getting 'wound up'

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says he's enjoying watching his Mercedes counter-part Toto Wolff getting "wound up" and unsettled by this year's tense championship battle between F1's two top contenders. For the first time since the advent of the hybrid era in Formula 1 and since the start of...
Russell: P10 is where Williams 'deserved to finish' Russian GP

George Russell says that despite launching his race from third on the grid in Sochi, P10 at the checkered flag was realistically where Williams deserved to finish. After his impressive performance in qualifying, the Briton was a pre-race favourite to take the lead on the long run down to Sochi's Turn 2 thanks to his car's low-downforce set-up and top speed.
Spain reigns supreme in IndyCar with new champ Alex Palou

Spain's Alex Palou offered his country and himself their first IndyCar title at the series' finale in Long Beach on Sunday. The 24-year-old Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the ultra-competitive championship in just his second season in the US. Ahead of Sunday's finale, Palou had two title rivals to contend...
Raikkonen says 'right call' sealed points finish in Sochi

Kimi Raikkonen was among those that made a dash for the pits when the rain came down in the closing stages of the Russian Grand Prix, and the call helped the Alfa Romeo driver seal his P8 finish. From P13 on the grid, Raikkonen progressed into the top-ten during his...
Ocon: Deficit to Alonso likely rooted in set-up 'deviation'

Esteban Ocon believes his pace deficit to Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso in last weekend's Russian Grand Prix was likely due to set-up differences between the two drivers' cars. Alonso qualified sixth in Sochi, three spots ahead of Ocon and raced competitively well among the top-ten all afternoon, crossing the checkered...
Seidl: Russian GP bust will make Norris and McLaren stronger

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says both team and driver will learn from Lando Norris' missed opportunity in Russia to score his maiden F1 win. After clinching a remarkable pole on Saturday, Norris took over the lead in the Russian Grand Prix from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz after 13 laps and looked set to deliver a second glorious win in succession to McLaren.
Piquet Jr.'s infamous smash and crash

It all started with what looked like a trivial mishap by Nelson Piquet Jr., who had put his Renault in the wall on lap 13 of the inaugural Singapore Grand Prix held on this day in 2008. The incident triggered a Safety Car that ultimately paved the way for team-mate...
Norris likely feeling 'very guilty' but he'll learn – Leclerc

Charles Leclerc suggests Lando Norris will have left Sochi on Sunday evening feeling "very guilty" after making the wrong strategy call while leading the Russian Grand Prix but insists the McLaren driver will learn from the costly mistake. Norris had held an authoritative lead since lap 13 and looked set...
Mazepin warned: 'Unsportsmanlike conduct won't be tolerated'

Nikita Mazepin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct by the Russian Grand Prix's stewards last weekend following a dodgy defensive move on AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda. A poor start and handling issues pushed Tsunoda to the back of the field where the Japanese driver spent the bulk of his afternoon unfortunately. However,...
Russian Grand Prix: Lando Norris and McLaren’s Misjudgment Helps Lewis Hamilton claims 100th Grand Prix victory

In an epic showdown, it is the seven-time world champion and his team who have managed to emerge victorious in unpredictable conditions. Lewis Hamilton’s late entry into the pit lane ensured that Mercedes and he fetch the numero uno position at Sochi. With Lando Norris hanging out when he tyres were rugged out after been rigorously driven for numerous laps. Late in the business end of the race, it was his tyres who eventually gave up.
Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
Ricciardo: More encouragement for McLaren despite Norris 'disaster'

Daniel Ricciardo says McLaren can take away more "encouragement" from its performance in the Russian Grand Prix, despite the epilogue suffered by teammate Lando Norris. Ricciardo concluded his day fourth on the track, just three seconds adrift of third-placed man Carlos Sainz, while Norris was left to ponder what may have been in seventh place after a belated switch to the intermediate tyres when the rain set in squandered his chances of success.
Mercedes title bid will continue to follow 'really aggressive' approach

Toto Wolff says Mercedes will continue to follow a "really aggressive" approach to its title fight with Red Bull as neither team is maximizing its points scoring. Lewis Hamilton scored his 100th F1 win in Sochi, a feat that allowed the Briton to recapture the lead from archrival Max Verstappen in the Drivers' standings.
Hamilton showed another important quality in Russia – Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen was impressed with one specific quality displayed by Lewis Hamilton in the Russian Grand Prix, one which allowed the race to come to the Mercedes driver. After a slow start to his afternoon in Sochi, Hamilton progressed from P6 into the top-three during his first stint, and eventually found himself chasing race leader Lando Norris during his second stint.
