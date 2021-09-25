CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears will have to change up their starting DBs again vs Browns

By Rob Schwarz Jr
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 3 is upon us. The Carolina Panthers shocked most of us as they went 3-0 to start the season. Unfortunately, they also lost Christian McCaffrey in the process. McCaffrey left the game with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss a few weeks. This news is honestly better than originally expected. The Chicago Bears are dealing with a hamstring injury of their own. Starting safety Tashaun Gipson is doubtful for Sunday.

beargoggleson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Rams#Bengals#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Chicago Bears#Christian
NBC Sports

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Justin Fields likely to start vs Browns

The Bears are back to 1-1 after a win over the Bengals that wasn’t as close as the 20-17 final score suggested. It also appears that the keys to Matt Nagy’s offense are being turned over to Justin Fields after Andy Dalton suffered a left knee injury Sunday. With that in mind, let’s jump into this week’s 10 Bears Things.
NFL
chatsports.com

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns preview show

After just two weeks into the 2021 NFL Season, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be making his first career start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. This will be the Chicago Bears’ second road game. The first one did not go very well versus the Rams, but let us hope they learned from that mistake of a game.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns are 1-1 and coming off a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. The Bears are 1-1 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. The Bears lead the all-time series, 7-4. The Bears won the last matchup, 20-3, on Dec. 24, 2017, at Soldier Field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears NT Eddie Goldman scratched again, out vs. Browns in Week 3

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s long-awaited return is delayed again. Goldman, who hasn’t played since 2019, was scratched Saturday and did not travel for the Bears’ game at the Browns. The team promoted defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad in his place. Goldman missed the first two games...
NFL
chatsports.com

Could Cleveland Browns expose this Chicago Bears player?

The Chicago Bears have a questionable left tackle. We all know it. Jason Peters was hoping for another chance in the NFL about a month ago, but was right on the edge of retirement. Multiple injuries and questionable situations on the Chicago Bears offensive line caused them to call the 39-year old up and reunite him with his old coach Juan Castillo.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Bears Vs Browns Preview: How Will Justin Fields Do in His First Pro Start?

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Browns Preview - How will Fields do in first start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a Fields Friday as we get you prepared for Bears v Browns this Sunday. Ken Davis and NBC 5's Siafa Lewis provide a full breakdown of Sunday's matchup as rookie QB Justin Fields gets prepared for his first regular-season start of his career. The guys discuss what Justin Fields should be aware of, should Matt Nagy stick with him if he's struggling, will Andy Dalton be back if healthy, can the defense improve on s stellar performance last week, and a lot more. BEAR DOWN!
NFL
chatsports.com

Justin Fields to Make 1st Start for Bears vs. Browns After Andy Dalton's Knee Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. Andy Dalton has been ruled out for the Week 3 contest after suffering a knee injury in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Fields replaced Dalton and threw for 60 yards and an interception while adding 31 yards on the ground.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields' Updated Fantasy Outlook Ahead of Week 3 Start for Bears vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears named rookie quarterback Justin Fields their Week 3 starter on Wednesday, which could have huge implications in fantasy football leagues. Fields should be added in all leagues, and he could be an interesting trade target if he is already on another manager's bench. You might not get another chance to acquire him after this week.
NFL
The Game Haus

Browns vs. Bears Preview

The Cleveland Browns come into Sunday’s tilt with the Chicago Bears with much to prove on the defensive side of the ball. Through the first two weeks of the season, the new-look defense that got a complete overhaul in the off-season has not lookup up to par. If Tyrod Taylor does not go down with an injury before halftime, last Sunday’s contest could have gone either way. Cleveland’s lack of blitzing so far this season has been a point of discussion, as they now have the athletes to alter a game with a single play on defense. 3rd down defense has also been a problem for Cleveland as they rank dead last in the NFL in that statistic through two contests. These alterations ultimately fall on defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who will have to figure out a way to contain opposing offenses.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears vs. Browns picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Justin Fields makes first-career start

It will be the Cleveland Browns who'll get to see Justin Fields' debut as an NFL starter up close. With Andy Dalton injured, the Chicago Bears will turn to their rookie first-round pick to start the game under center as they look to upset the Browns on the road in Week 3. Both of these teams enter this matchup looking to move to 2-1 on the season, so this game certainly isn't lacking any storylines.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Vs Bears: Gameday inactives

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Chicago Bears from First Energy Stadium today. The two teams are both 1 – 1 on the young season but have completly different expectations placed on them from the media and fans. The Browns are coming off a win over the Houston Texans...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

154K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy