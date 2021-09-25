Chicago Bears will have to change up their starting DBs again vs Browns
Week 3 is upon us. The Carolina Panthers shocked most of us as they went 3-0 to start the season. Unfortunately, they also lost Christian McCaffrey in the process. McCaffrey left the game with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss a few weeks. This news is honestly better than originally expected. The Chicago Bears are dealing with a hamstring injury of their own. Starting safety Tashaun Gipson is doubtful for Sunday.beargoggleson.com
Comments / 0