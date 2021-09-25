CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Renovated Indiana hotel to reopen to 1st guests since 1970s

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana hotel that closed in the 1970s is set to check in its first guests in a half-century following a $23 million, years-long renovation. The nearly century-old Hotel Elkhart is scheduled for a Tuesday grand reopening as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of hotels. The newly revamped nine-story building boasts 93 guest rooms, two restaurants, a ballroom, meeting space and a rooftop bar.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Elkhart, IN
Lifestyle
Fox News

Linking infrastructure and reconciliation bills 'would devastate America's economy': Rep. Scalise

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats are "tying the infrastructure package hostage" to the reconciliation bill and argued that linking the two "would devastate America's economy." On Saturday President Biden told reporters that "everybody is frustrated" after two massive pieces of legislation stalled in Congress,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Restaurants#Northern Indiana#Ap#Hotel Elkhart#Hilton#The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy