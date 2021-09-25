Renovated Indiana hotel to reopen to 1st guests since 1970s
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana hotel that closed in the 1970s is set to check in its first guests in a half-century following a $23 million, years-long renovation. The nearly century-old Hotel Elkhart is scheduled for a Tuesday grand reopening as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of hotels. The newly revamped nine-story building boasts 93 guest rooms, two restaurants, a ballroom, meeting space and a rooftop bar.www.registercitizen.com
