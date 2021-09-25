Lisburn: Man 'injured and badly shaken' after aggravated burglary
BBC
8 days ago
A man has been left injured and "badly shaken" following an aggravated burglary at a flat in Lisburn, County Antrim, police have said. Two men gained entry to the property in the Jubilee Avenue area shortly after 00:20 BST on Saturday. Police said the man's injuries are not thought to...
A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
OOLITIC – A former Oolitic man was arrested after Oolitic Police Department investigated a complaint of an injured kitten. On Friday, June 25, 2021, a woman reported she had been feeding a black kitten and now the kitten was missing. She told Oolitic Town Marshall Jon Jeffries that she captured 65-year-old Randy George on security video beating the kitten with a shovel on June 22. A couple of days later the kitten wandered on her porch and she took the kitten to a local veterinarian and was told the kitten had been shot in the head with a BB gun. The kitten also suffered a ruptured eardrum.
Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.“It was touch and go whether she would survive.“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a...
Three men were cleared of involvement in a murder-bid in Lisburn in 2019 allegedly linked to a Dublin drug feud. James Marry (32), of no fixed abode, Craig O'Connor (27) of Clonliff Road, Dublin, and Gary Shortall, 33, of Bellfield Court, Balbriggan, had denied involvement in the attempted murder. They...
A man in his 20s has been injured after a gunshot was fired at a house in Banbridge in County Down. The incident happened on Railway Street at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday. Two men and a woman were inside the house at the time of the shooting - one of the men suffered minor head wounds.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting a Memphis Police officer. Memphis police responded Sunday to an Extended Stay hotel in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue. A caller said a man identified as Terrance Mitchell had been involved in a shooting early that morning,...
A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an incident in which he fought with his ex-wife's boyfriend. Aaron Paige, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. The crimes stem from a December 2018 incident in which Paige reportedly climbed a...
Olathe police are investigating after a man and woman were found with laceration wounds early Sunday. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a call of an aggravated battery in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department.
LANCASTER, PA — Manor Township Police arrested a man on Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats charges. Authorities state that on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:38 am, Officer Phil Eck received a report of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road, Lancaster. Upon Officer Eck’s arrival, he found a white male covered in blood. Officer Eck, learned that Justin Warner, 43, Lancaster was the suspect and had fled the scene in a GMC Safari. The victim stated that Warner raised a knife at him and stated he was going to kill him. Officer Eck was assisted by the Lancaster County Detectives to conduct numerous interviews. Warner was subsequently picked up later that day and he waived his rights and was interviewed. During the interview, he admitted to striking the male victim but did so with an adjustable wrench. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle that Warner was driving and they found a 10″ adjustable wrench. When Warner was shown this tool he stated that is what he used to hit the male over the head. The male was treated and released from the hospital for a concussion and laceration to the head. Warner was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Grand Rapids Friday. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Street SE. One man was shot and brought to the hospital in serious condition, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
A man in his 30s has been arrested by detectives investigating crimes linked to the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA). The man was arrested by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force, which was carrying out a search at a property in Coleraine, County Londonderry. A number of items were...
Police have arrested a man after a serious assault in Llanelli on Saturday evening. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after officers attended reports of an incident outside the One Stop shop on Station Road, at about 19:10 BST.
A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Builth Wells, police have said. Fire broke out at flats on Lion Lane shortly after midnight on Sunday. The three-storey building was completely burnt out and one person was led to safety but no-one was injured, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat a man before attempting to stab him in Lititz. The Lititz Borough Police Department arrested Dominick Croumbley, 19, after he allegedly assaulted a man on the 100 block of East Front Street in Lititz. On Friday night around...
The mother of a boy who died in a "hit and run" has welcomed a coroner's call for a manslaughter charge to be considered against the driver. Dylan Crossey, 15, died after being hit by a BMW driven by David Harwood, 46, of New Longton, in 2016. In 2018, Mr...
FLINT, MI -- A 20-year-old woman suffered a minor injury after she was shot in Flint Monday evening, according to police. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Court Street, between Vernon and Lafayette Street, to a report of an altercation the evening of Monday, Sept. 20, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
Comments / 0