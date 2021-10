A Penn Yan man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving his vehicle into another – causing it to go off road. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of William S Lockwood Friday night. It is alleged that a road rage incident started on the New York State Thruway and ended near State Route 14 in the town of Phelps when Lockwood intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle several times, ultimately forcing it off the roadway.

PHELPS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO