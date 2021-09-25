CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China Unveils Gigantic New Electronic Attack Jet CH-6

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are going to be plenty of exciting aircraft to be displayed on China's big international airshow in Zhuhai from September 28 to October 3 and we are already getting a glimpse of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, the CH-6. According to China-Arms.com, which...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 125

Rob Garcia
8d ago

Why would they even rollout a prototype for the world to see? The best aircraft are kept secret for a reason. Is it just for show and to put concern in the minds of western countries or is it to try gain business from other countries for their fledgling aircraft industry? Maybe a little of both.

Reply(5)
25
Scampi
7d ago

well China would never have the air force or navy they have now if it wasn't for The American Government that felt it was best to farm out all our manufacturer. Have almost everything we use made in China. We, the American people paid for, and our still paying for China to have a greater force then ours.

Reply(1)
10
Cameron Mcintosh
7d ago

Blah blah blah . Our military is still 100 times better than them so who cares. Back to Back World War Champs.

Reply(2)
3
Related
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
Seattle Times

China is building a chain of giant COVID quarantine centers

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out COVID-19. Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#China Arms
Interesting Engineering

One US Navy Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Chinese projects in south Asia facing hurdles: Report

Singapore, October 2 (ANI): After the initial fanfare about Chinese projects in South-Asian countries, the much-touted infrastructure deals in nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal are reportedly are stuck in limbo by delays, complications and increased costs. China's highly-touted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be losing its sheen...
ECONOMY
AFP

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest-ever incursion into the island's air defence zone. Beijing marked its National Day on Friday with its biggest aerial show of force against Taiwan, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. That was followed by a new record incursion on Saturday by 39 planes, said Taiwan's defence ministry. Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days.Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.
MILITARY
USNI News

This is What a Chinese Stealth Warship Looks Like on Radar

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

American weakness on China

The Biden administration’s decision last week to suspend the criminal case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou signals dangerous weakness in our China policy. Whether this was the result of an explicit political deal between Washington and Beijing or just a straightforward Justice Department prosecutorial judgment, the immediate perception of a highly questionable concession will not fade quickly. Ironically, if President Joe Biden compromised a legitimate criminal prosecution in a dubious political trade-off, he walked in Donald Trump’s shoes on Huawei, with identical negative consequences.
FOREIGN POLICY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UK Wants China Out Of Nuclear Power Project

The UK is ousting China's CGN from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, the Financial Times reported, adding that the options for the 20-percent stake that the Chinese company holds in the project will be sold to institutional investors or floated on the stock market. Reports of the UK...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China sends 25 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

China sent 25 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in a large display of force on China's National Day Friday. The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers, among other planes. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.Last week, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.
POLITICS
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy