Money Dispute Leads to Punches in Lyons

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 4:03 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Tracy M. Tyman, age 39, of Seneca Falls, New York after two separate reports of larcenies within a short period of time. First, Tyman stole property from the Circle K store on Fall Street. She then went into a vehicle parked at Stevers Garage and stole property from the vehicle totaling over $1,000 dollars. Tyman was identified by witnesses and was located at her residence a short time later. She was charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Tyman was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
