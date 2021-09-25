Money Dispute Leads to Punches in Lyons

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 9:29 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Salvatore Arichiello, age 68, of Waterloo, New York following a dispute at the Come and Go Mart on State Route 5. Arichiello engaged in a physical fight with an employee of the store in the parking lot, during which he threatened to shoot and kill the person. Arichiello was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to be arraigned. An order of protection was requested on the victim’s behalf. Arichiello is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO