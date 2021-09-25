CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

U.S. Task Force Lowers Age for Diabetes Screening

By chrismaslen
kfdi.com
 8 days ago

As diabetes prevalence in the United States surges among children as well as adults, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has lowered its recommended screening age for overweight adults from 40 to 35. Previous guidelines issued in 2015 recommended this measure for overweight adults aged 40 to 70 years. The...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muna Hassan

Updated guidelines recommend type 2 diabetes screening start at age 35

A patient has a health screening conducted.Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels. Overweight or obese adults in the United States are being encouraged to be screened for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes starting when they are 35 years old. The new recommendations, coming from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), are a break from the previous recommendation that screening start at age 40.
azpbs.org

Screening for pre-diabetes is highly recommend as diabetes is becoming more prevalent in U.S.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in our country. It’s estimated that 13-percent of Americans over the age of 18 have diabetes. One in three have pre-diabetes. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends earlier screening for pre-diabetes and type-2 diabetes for obese adults 35 and older. SpotRx’s Chief Pharmacy Officer, Neil Prezioso tells us about this data and new information.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cdc#Prediabetes#American
Medscape News

Standing More May Lower Diabetes Risk in Sedentary At-Risk Adults

"Get up, stand up" is the message of a study of sedentary adults who were overweight or had obesity and metabolic syndrome — and therefore at risk of type 2 diabetes. Those who spent more time standing had greater insulin sensitivity, indicating less likelihood of developing diabetes — independent of fitness, adiposity, and time spent sitting or being physically active.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice forms task force to help hospitals overrun with COVID -19

CHARLESTON — As hospitals continue to fill with patients suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday a new task force aimed specifically at helping hospitals avoid rationing health care. Justice met with state health and COVID-19 response officials Monday morning for a breakfast at the...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Week

Why a COVID-19 origin task force is disbanding

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, a Columbia University professor who has chaired a COVID-19 commission affiliated with The Lancet scientific journals, told The Wall Street Journal that he's disbanding a task force of scientists probing the coronavirus' origins. He reached the decision because the group was linked too closely with the New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, which has been scrutinized by scientists and lawmakers due to its use of U.S. funds to study bat coronaviruses with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
SCIENCE
dailymemphian.com

Watch the COVID-19 Task Force Briefing

Watch the COVID-19 Task Force Briefing live now. Reading comments and joining the conversation are some of the many benefits of subscribing. Join the conversation by clicking the View Comments button below. Not a subscriber? Click here. Our commenting policy can be viewed here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy