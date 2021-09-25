CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gators Extra: Florida vs. Tennessee pregame notebook

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at No. 11 Florida (2-1, 0-1) Line: Florida by 19 ½, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Series record: Florida leads 30-20, including four in a row. Florida tries to bounce back from a gut-wrenching home loss to top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama and extend its dominance over Tennessee. The Gators have won 15 of the last 16 against the Volunteers, who are on the road for the first time this season. Tennessee has dropped eight straight in Gainesville, last winning in 2003.

