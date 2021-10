Motherwell became the first team to take league points off Rangers at Ibrox since March 2020 to spoil the hosts' party with a 1-1 draw. The Gers fans cheered the unfurling of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade before the game and it looked like being an afternoon of celebration when striker Fashion Sakala headed in his first competitive goal for the Light Blues after 12 minutes.

