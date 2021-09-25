CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale Bulldogs vs Cornell football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
The Yale Bulldogs (0-1) look to bounce back from a shocking season-opening loss when they face off against Ivy League foe, the Cornell Big Red (0-1), who will also be looking for their first win of the year when these teams meet in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 25 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET at the Yale Bowl with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

