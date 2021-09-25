Yale Bulldogs vs Cornell football live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/25/21)

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO