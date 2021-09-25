CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Extreme Rules: 6 Great (And Painful) Moments Over The Years

By Philip Sledge
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since its inception in June 2009, the annual WWE Extreme Rules event is one of the best shows of the year, showcasing some of the more brutal matches and painful moments that are reminiscent of the Attitude Era and late ‘90s Extreme Championship Wrestling. Over the years, fans have watched as Brock Lesnar challenged John Cena in his first match in nearly a decade, witnessed Seth Rollins dive from the crowd onto multiple opponents, and other extreme moments. With Extreme Rules 2021 right around the corner, now is the perfect time to take a break and look back on some of the great moments from the event’s storied history.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules used to be the one night of the year when every match on the card had a hardcore stipulation. Judging from this year's lineup, though, that gimmick no longer applies. Here is a rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:. Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon"...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (9/26): WWE Extreme Rules Review, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks Returns

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Seth Rollins recalls being mad at Vince McMahon after 2019 Hell in a Cell Match. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​,...
WWE
CinemaBlend

One Of The WWE's Biggest Raw And SmackDown Draft Changes May Have Been Revealed

The WWE draft is on the way, and it can be just as exciting as a pay-per-view for many wrestling fans. The WWE will take its entire roster between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown and shift certain wrestlers between the two brands with some developmental NXT talent also in the mix. Audiences never know what to expect, although this year, it would appear a major star has already teased his next move.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Defeats Alexa Bliss, Destroys Lilly at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

Charlotte Flair got by Alexa Bliss’ at WWE Extreme Rules, and then added insult to injury by destroying Lilly. Flair defeated Bliss at the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, grabbing throwing off the turnbuckle and throwing it at the challenger which allowed Flair to hit a big boot and then Natural Selection for the pin.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Dean Ambrose
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
John Cena
Person
Ryback
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Rey Mysterio
ringsidenews.com

Possible Spoiler For WWE Extreme Rules Gimmick Match

WWW is holding Extreme Rules this Sunday and there is a lot to unpack in that situation. It is also apparent that WWE still has a lot of work to do. Ringside News exclusively reported that WWE has not locked down any stipulations for Extreme Rules yet. They will hopefully have something to announce tonight on RAW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view. SmackDown will feature Apollo Crews getting his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, plus Baron Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment. WWE has announced the following for tonight:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Stipulation To Roman Reigns Universal Title Math At Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules is this Sunday, but the company didn’t have any stipulations announced for the pay-per-view. That changed after RAW went off the air this week. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Finn Balor this week at Extreme Rules. In a promotional blast sent out by the WWE Network account, the advertisement confirmed that Balor and Reigns will meet in an Extreme Rules match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Extreme Rules#Combat#Allstate Arena
PWMania

Change To The WWE United States Championship Match At Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for WWE Extreme Rules. Hardy was added to the match after beating Sheamus on tonight’s RAW, making it a Triple Threat. The WWE Extreme Rules PPV will take place this Sunday 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/26 – WWE Extreme Rules PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Full analysis of Reigns vs. Demon, Lynch vs. Belair, Charlotte vs. Bliss, Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Hardy, more (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn with full analysis of WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV including Roman Reigns vs. The Demon, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, New Day vs. A.J. Styles & Omos & Bobby Lashley, and Usos vs. Street Profits.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Weekend Programming For Peacock & WWE Network

WWE has announced its special lineup of programming on Peacock and the WWE Network for Extreme Rules weekend, with the event set to take place on Sunday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here’s the release from WWE on the weekend slate:. Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt Teases, Nick Khan News (Feat. Ariane Andrew)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Extreme Rules: Roman Reigns Vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (Universal Title Match)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (WWE Universal Championship) Reigns throws Balor down, but it doesn’t seem to bother him much. Balor lands a few strikes that seems to surprise Reigns. Balor gets blasted in the face, drops down and comes right back up. Back and forth shots. Reigns looks for a power slam, Balor rakes the eyes and jaw, more kicks to the hamstrings. Reigns tries for an early pin, two. Reigns decides it’s time for some weapons and brings out a kendo stick from under the ring. He turns around and Balor isn’t in the ring. Balor pops up from the other side of the ring with four kendo sticks wrapped together!
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Defeats Carmella on WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show (Clips)

Liv Morgan got past her latest rival in Carmella during the Kickoff Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Morgan defeated Carmella during the PPV’s Kickoff Show, pinning her after she sent Carmella face-first into the commentary booth. Morgan got Carmella back in the ring and hit ObLIVion for the pin. You...
WWE
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy