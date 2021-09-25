CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malignant: Movie Review

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expectations for Malignant weren’t all that high, but instead of meeting or exceeding them, the movie kind of, well, ended up leaving some people confused and others oddly satisfied, while others might have walked away wondering what the hell they’d just seen. Don’t get me wrong, it has the elements of a satisfying horror movie since the level of gore isn’t so bad that one has to look away but it’s also not so underwhelming that it feels like an empty promise. It also builds enough tension to be impressive and even worthy of the jump scares it uses, but perhaps it’s the idea that the reveal of the villain is a little too premature and the idea is kind of, well, awkward. Looking at it from the idea of what the power of the mind is capable of might make it appear to be a little better story, but there’s also the fact that this movie stretches things to such a point that simply accepting what it has to offer is kind of tough if one has any idea about human anatomy and how far it can be stretched.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
tohokingdom.com

Movie Review: The Great Yokai War: Guardians

Yokai, a general term that indicates an entire class of supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore and mythology, have a long history of cinematic representations in Japanese film—most popularly in the west in Ghibli’s Spirited Away. For tokusatsu fans, on the other hand, one of the most enduring renditions has been the Yokai Monsters series of films from Daiei. Heavily influenced by Shigeru Mizuki and his Gegege no Kitaro franchise, the Yokai Daisenso films began as a trilogy of quirky and creepy films back in the 1960s. These movies were period pieces, something like jidaigeki/samurai films characterized by encounters with supernatural creatures and usually laced with humor. The wide variety of yokai that appeared in those films were created mostly through costumes and puppetry, and while those physical effects were rarely very convincing, the movies are exceedingly charming for those open to the workmanlike patchwork feel. One of my favorite yokai is the haunted umbrella, or kasa bakemono, and I am a proud owner of an adult-sized costume which has gotten great mileage at Halloween parties here in Japan.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why ‘The Unforgivable’ Makes for a Good Movie Night Selection

Movies founded on a heavy back story are not for the faint of heart. As a viewer, you have to be mentally prepared to go through some challenging scenes, and probably have a box of tissue paper within reach. This does not make the viewing experience less worth it though. After all, some of the most beautiful stories come from the most painful beginnings. Netflix’s upcoming drama film, The Unforgivable, is about to send viewers on an emotional journey once again, as it explores the strength and resilience of a woman, who may have committed a mistake, but is determined to pick herself up again. As the famous proverb goes, fall down seven times, stand up eight.” Here are five reasons on why the upcoming film makes for a good movie night selection:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Review
Collider

‘Malignant’ Executive Producer Ingrid Bisu on Their Bonkers Horror Movie and How They Brought Gabriel to Life on Set

[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers from Malignant.]. Directed by James Wan from a story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper, the horror thriller Malignant follows Madison (Annabelle Wallis) as she becomes consumed by shocking visions of grisly murders that are very real and very terrifying. The twists and turns that lead to her uncovering exactly what’s happening are wild, will make you question how they pulled it off, and leave you applauding that they even had the confidence to try.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

‘Malignant’ Review: An Over-the-Top, Horror Theme Love Letter That’s Bound For Cult Classic Status

Within the totality of Malignant, there are many markers of James Wan’s directorial career. The gothic and brooding atmospheric cinematography of 2007’s Dead Silence. Saw and Death Sentence’s blunt and unforgiving gore are a couple of examples. Additionally, The Conjuring 1 & 2’s haunted house uneasiness, and Insidious’s supernatural and otherworldly textures are referenced. Malignant‘s trailers tried to keep things as coy as possible. Even then, it wouldn’t prepare you for the various avenues that catapults you like a pulled-back rubber band. The first two acts play like a summary of all the roads Wan has traveled as one of the top modern horror crafters. The film starts with a flashback to a psychiatric hospital where someone named Gabriel is wreaking havoc. Enabled with powers to broadcast his thoughts through electrical currents, he lays waste to a platoon of doctors and security.
MOVIES
tcu360.com

Movie review: ‘Candyman’ delivers chilling experience

Candyman has been one of the most striking films I have seen this year! It is a must-watch for horror and thriller fans alike. From Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions comes a truly electrifying experience that once again breathes new life into the genre. Directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman examines how the trauma of racial violence can never be forgotten within the minds of its affected communities, beautifully explored on the backdrop of a psychological thriller.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Valdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cry Macho' lacks emotion

“Cry Macho” (Drama: 1 hour, 44 minutes) Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven and Dwight Yoakam. Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, violence and thematic elements) Movie Review: “Cry Macho” is an adaptation of the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood movies are always gratifying because they are straight-line storytelling....
VALDOSTA, GA
fordcountyrecord.com

BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Malignant': Horror movie filled with unintentional laughs

It was not a good weekend for new releases. Studios weren’t eager to release many movies in the shadow of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. And considering that movie’s $35 million second-weekend haul, I can’t say I blame them. The best-performing new release didn’t even come in...
MOVIES
uisjournal.com

Malignant is a Terrible Horror Movie, but a Passable Comedy

Malignant is an attempt at a horror film from director James Wan, most famous for directing the original Saw and more recently the Aquaman films. The movie has some credible body horror and some interesting and, at times, disturbing visuals but the story quickly devolves into what can only be described as an unintentional dark comedy of the wacky rather than the ironic vein.
MOVIES
The Suburban Times

Red Hill – Australian Western Movie Review

Storyline: A young police officer must survive his first day’s duty in a small country town. Don’t believe the storyline. I found Red Hill on Prime. It seemed unassuming and perhaps comical. The film begins with a young couple moving to the small Australian town of Red Hill. The wife is pregnant. The husband is a police officer who has been re-assigned. He needs to report to work. He can’t find his weapon. He has a gun belt, but no gun. He walks to town and enters a meeting hall and takes a seat in the back of the room, while the sheriff is speaking. When the sheriff is finished he walks up to the new officer and asks why he’s unarmed.
MOVIES
nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: The Card Counter

At this point, we can readily take Paul Schrader’s word for it: “Contradiction is the heart and soul of character and drama.” The eclectic and uncompromising filmmaker, who began his career more than forty years ago with gripping screenplays for Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull), has returned to familiar, disturbing ground with his latest picture, The Card Counter.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Why Shriek Deserves a Solo Movie/TV Series

Shriek is one of the last people that anyone wants to raise her voice since that’s when the real trouble starts. As a Marvel villain, she’s managed to gain a fair amount of attention over the years and has been associated with Carnage for a while since her head is a little bit screwed up after dealing with the cards that life dealt her. But one thing that’s really dangerous about Shriek is that while she’s not the toughest villain around she can cause some damage since she’s quick, durable, and her sonic capabilities are scary enough that she’s not one to take lightly. It’s not just her scream that a person has to be alert for though, it’s the fact that she has a power called dark empathy, meaning she can tap into the darkest part of a person’s psyche and send it racing forward, forcing this aspect to take over as people will find themselves doing things that they never would have thought of doing under normal circumstances. Triggering the darker, more negative impulses that people harbor is a power that a few people in the Marvel universe can do, but this is one individual that will do it just to cause mayhem.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Three Men and a Baby Reboot is a Mistake

When Three Men and a Baby was released in 1987, the movie became a box office hit. In fact, it ended up being the biggest movie of the year. Starring three of the biggest actors of the decade, the movie followed a group of single men who had to step up to become fathers after one of them gets a woman pregnant during a one night stand. Their inexperience with taking care of children lent itself to lots of comedic moments. Now considered a classic, it’s no surprise that a reboot is on the way. The reboot is being produced for Disney + and will star Zac Efron. Even though remakes and spin-offs have become very popular over the last several years, we aren’t so sure if this one is a good idea. Keep reading to find out why we think the Three Men and a Baby reboot is a mistake.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Leland McKenzie Was the Best Character from L.A. Law

If there was one thing that Leland McKenzie was good at, it was being a leader when he needed to be since he sought to bring out the best in everyone while dealing with the worst at the same time. That’s one of the many factors that tend to make a person the best character on a show, especially since it makes them far more appealing to a wider range of people. It’s much easier to respect a person that can deal with people in a kind manner than someone who will take sides more often than not. Leland wasn’t a perfect character obviously since he had his own faults and his own difficulties at times, but among the cast, he was without a doubt one of the absolute best characters since he knew how to get things done and stay professional at the same time, most times. Richard Dysart, who played the character, passed away in 2015, but considering that there’s a rumor of a reboot of L.A. Law coming eventually it’s a hope that he’ll get a mention here and there considering that his character was definitely of great importance to the story.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy