Wait, Did A Million Little Things' Creator Just Imply That Gary And Maggie Get Back Together?
Attention, Gary and Maggie shippers! It sounds like hope is not dead between your favorite cancer survivors on A Million Little Things. The ABC drama’s Season 4 premiere had Gary in a pretty bad way, as he tried to play off knowing anything about the attack on Peter, Sophie’s music teacher who assaulted her. With that situation happening at the same time as Darcy cranking the volume on their relationship — agreeing that she wanted to have kids with him — it looked like Gary might sarcastic joke himself right into a coma.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0