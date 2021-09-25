CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

NTSB: Broadcasting only boat size led to fatal towboat crash

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Y3l_0c7oPsyk00

A fatal head-on crash between barges pushed by two towboats in Louisiana was caused by inadequate communication and failure to broadcast their total sizes, the National Transportation Safety Board says.

The RC Creppel overturned and sank after the collision with the Cooperative Spirit about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2020. Its pilot, captain and one of two crewmen were never found. A second crewman was rescued.

The first of two barges pushed by the RC Creppel hit some of the 40 barges pushed by the Cooperative Spirit as they tried to pass each other in a bend of the Mississippi River near Destrehan, said the report released in August.

Destrehan is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, but about 20 miles away along the twisting river. The RC Creppel was heading downriver and the Cooperative Spirit was going upriver.

The agency said neither boat's pilot had entered the total dimensions of boat and tow into the boat's automatic identification system, even though earlier NTSB reports have pointed out that it's important to do so.

Each was broadcasting only the towboat's size: 69 feet long (21 meters) for the RC Creppel, 200 feet (61 meters) for the Cooperative Spirit.

The larger boat's barges, though, stretched ahead for another 1,400 feet (427 meters) and up to 210 feet (64 meters) across, the report said. That made the total length nearly one-third of a mile.

The boats approaching each other would have had a better picture if either had included its tow size in the broadcasts, the report said.

The RC Creppel’s pilot gave full dimensions — 514 feet (157 meters) by 42 feet (13 meters) — to the Cooperative Spirit’s pilot during a radio call to work out plans, the report said. But, it said, the larger boat's pilot didn’t provide such information and the RC Creppel’s pilot didn’t ask.

Another call might have clarified what each pilot planned to do, but no subsequent call was made, the report said.

“The absence of a radio call or ‘danger’ signal indicates that neither pilot was aware of the impending collision,” the report said.

It said the Cooperative Spirit pilot assumed that the smaller boat's pilot “was in a better location for viewing and assessing their meeting, and had plenty of room to move.”

But, it said, “Once in sight of one another, about 50 seconds before the accident, there was minimal time for either pilot to react or respond to the other vessel’s movements to avoid collision."

Both of the RC Creppel’s barges and seven of the Cooperative Spirit’s broke loose. Then the Glory First, a fully loaded cargo ship, hit the remaining tow. Those 33 barges broke free, too.

The smaller boat's first barge was empty but the second leaked sulfuric acid vapors. About 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the river from the sunk towboat.

The NTSB said estimated damage to the three vessels and 11 of the barges totaled nearly $3.8 million.

The agency noted that in 2016 it recommended that the Coast Guard, the American Waterways Operators and the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services work together to change regulations, procedures, and equipment standards to ensure that automatic information systems broadcast tow size and configuration as well as boat length.

That is still not required.

“We generally expect the actions we recommend to be completed within 5 Years; however, these safety recommendations are nearly 5 Years old, and we have not received any updates from the Coast Guard regarding them in more than 4 Years,” NTSB wrote to the Coast Guard on Aug. 20.

The tugboat, towboat and barge industry group described what it's done toward that end a year ago and the radio commission responded Sept. 7 but the Coast Guard hasn't updated the board since 2017, according to NTSB webpages.

The Coast Guard is preparing a response including its actions since 2017, Coast Guard spokesman Kurt Fredrickson said in an email Tuesday.

The NTSB emphasizes that it does not assign fault or blame for a marine accidents. Rather, it says, it finds facts without deciding liabilities or rights.

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

NTSB Report: Fatal Crash Caused By Faulty Intake Installation

More than two years after a plane crash in Howell killed two men, a final report has been issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on what caused the incident. The August 20th, 2019 crash of the Aero Commander 200D occurred as it attempted to take off from the...
HOWELL, MI
ycitynews.com

Information released in fatal crash

Additional information has been released following a recent crash that claimed the life of an area man in his 60s. Criminal charges may be levied against the driver for his role in the death. According to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in the early morning hours of Sunday,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
nbcrightnow.com

NTSB, Amtrak expected on scene at fatal derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. - NTSB and Amtrak officials are expected on site Sunday, at the scene of a train derailment that left three dead, and dozens of others injured in rural Montana. The Empire Builder was headed west from Chicago to Seattle. The train was made up of two locomotives and 10 cars, 8 of which derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. Saturday. The line makes stops in Spokane.
JOPLIN, MT
kdal610.com

Fatal Crash In Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in the area of South 1st Avenue East and Michigan Street on Saturday evening. Police say the sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected and died from injuries related to the crash. The name of the victim and...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
KOLD-TV

NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a small plane crashed west of Page Wednesday night, according to the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Agency said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night west of Page as the plane...
PAGE, AZ
NBCMontana

NTSB hopes to finish preliminary investigation into Amtrak crash within 30 days

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Monday afternoon on their investigation into what caused an Amtrak passenger train to derail just outside of Joplin, in north-central Montana, on Saturday, killing three people. NTSB vice chairman Bruce Landsberg says there is a 14-person team now in...
MISSOULA, MT
FOXBusiness

NTSB requests photos, videos of Tesla crash near Miami

National Transportation Safety Board investigators asked Miami-area residents on Thursday to submit information regarding the aftermath of a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that killed two people in Coral Gables, Florida, earlier this month. Investigators are "specifically looking for any video or photos of the crash or the post-crash...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Accident#Cooperative#The Cooperative Spirit#Destrehan#The Rc Creppel
Seattle Times

NTSB seeks video, photos of fiery South Florida Tesla crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash last week near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to the Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables, Florida....
MIAMI, FL
wchstv.com

NTSB investigating Fayette County plane crash that killed three

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was on the scene Monday at the site of a plane crash in which three people were killed in Fayette County. West Virginia State Police said Nick Fletcher, 38, Michael Taphouse, 36, and Wesley Farley, 39, all from the Chesapeake,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1488

Just after 7 am Monday morning, MCHD ALARM received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle incident on FM 1488 near The Mansions Blvd. Reports indicated that one person was lying in the roadway not moving. MCHD EMS units were dispatched along with Conroe and Needham Fire Departments and the Conroe Police Department. Shortly after arrival, Conroe E4 advised they had four vehicles with heavy damage and one pt with CPR in progress. At 7:24 it was determined that the patient had injuries incompatible with life. According to Conroe Police, a motorcycle and a Toyota Tundra pickup were westbound at the red light at FM 1488 and Mansions Blvd. As the light changed both continued on. Witnesses said the motorcycle began weaving in and out of traffic and struck the back of the landscape trailer being pulled by the Tundra. This caused the Tundra to lose control and cross into the eastbound lanes striking a Toyota Corolla and a Volvo at Johnson Martin Road. FM 1488 was closed for several hours as Conroe Police investigated the crash.
CONROE, TX
95.5 FM WIFC

Fatal crash in Town of Marathon

TOWN OF MARATHON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in the Town of Marathon on Monday night. A Facebook post from the Marathon County Sheriffs Department says said it happened around 8:15pm at the intersection of County Road N and County Road B.
MARATHON, WI
WSVN-TV

NTSB to investigate fiery Tesla crash in Coral Gables that killed 2

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities will investigate a fiery crash involving a Tesla in Coral Gables that left a man and a woman dead. 7News cameras captured a makeshift memorial, filled with balloons, candles and flowers, near the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Coral Way, Saturday. According to...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

NTSB: Lansing plane crash investigation could take months

LANSING — The three Virginia men who perished in a private plane crash in Fayette County on Sunday were headed back from a whitewater rafting trip, according to a social media post made by the sister of one of the victims. West Virginia State Police on Sunday evening identified the...
LANSING, WV
Seattle Times

NTSB probes fatal Amtrak derailment in rural Montana; 3 victims identified

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking at the possibility that some passengers may have been ejected from an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday as it made its way from Chicago to Seattle. The Empire Builder train was traveling at 75 mph to 78 mph – below the speed limit...
TRAFFIC
MLive

Faulty air filter led to fatal plane crash near Howell, investigation determines

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Federal investigators have determined what caused a plane to crash, killing two, shortly after takeoff near Howell two years ago. Philip Henry Colmer, 64, of Chelsea and James Tafralian, 68, of Webberville, died Aug. 20, 2019, when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off Livingston County’s Spencer J. Hardy Airport, northwest of Howell.
HOWELL, MI
Boston Globe

NTSB report suggests speed, weather factors in Cape Air crash

A pilot on the ground said a Cape Air flight was traveling “a little faster than it should be” before it landed in a fireball past the end of the runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport in heavy rain earlier this month, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

409K+
Followers
104K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy