Letter to the Editor: Stakes couldn't be higher Nov. 2 for Marlington

I was intrigued at a previous «Guest Columnist›s «revelations» regarding Georgia’s “Anti-Black” Voting rights legislation. In contrast to the cacophony of wild Liberal claims, all tenets of fairness and ease of access had gained approval by courts at every level! He and many others offer criticism steeped in ambiguity, while failing to cite even a single restrictive issue! What are these fences, walls and “pot holes” that cry of “Jim Crow” while imaging the specter of horsemen in white robes and burning torches. In one fell swoop, “Coca Cola” flexed their corporate muscles, yanking the Baseball All Star Game from a 50% Black Atlanta Georgia, and delivering it to a ,near all white, Denver Colorado, with similar ID requirements, and overall more restrictive voting Laws!? This rash public flagellation was meted out by corporate America solely toward making an example of Georgia while punishing Atlanta and a business community, already struggling from effects of Covid-19! With Texas and others forging similar laws, the logic for ballot security should be apparent to any reasonable observer, especially after Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) “Spoon Fed” Five Hundred Million dollars into the election, and GUESS who got TRIPLE the “Lion’s Share”?! With revelations of serious errors being found in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and others, and “Republican” County Commissioners desperately balking, even after Court Orders at turning over the Routers, it seemed to suggest that “Mark’s Mega Millions” may have Migrated and Mutated a Mite!? It is clear that the system HAD BEEN on the internet, against all claims to the contrary, and with routers that could immediately disclose the intruding IPOs, the County Commissioner’s continual fierce resistance could be viewed as treason! In essence, it could reveal collusion with foreign actors toward the overthrow of our government!

ELECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO