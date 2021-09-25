CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Stakes couldn't be higher Nov. 2 for Marlington

Cover picture for the articlePlease realize how important the upcoming election for school board will be. Four seats on a five-member board are up for election, and the stakes couldn't be higher. I can't emphasize enough that the outcome of this election will determine the direction of our district for the foreseeable future. What that turns out to be depends on what you want.

