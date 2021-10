Your guess is as good as the orchard owners themselves when it comes to some issues seen with this year’s apple crop. Wood Orchard owner Steve Wood has been trying to figure out why some of his honey crisp trees have had good years while others hardly produced any fruit this season. The cortlands and macintosh apples in his fields he believes are smaller than in years’ past. Wood has been producing apples long enough to know that other orchard owners in the state are seeing similar things and that every year is different. He thinks some of the early season weather may be the reason why the apple crop is good but not as great as it could be.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO