Motor racing-McLaren's Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia

By Reuters Staff
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - McLaren’s Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams’ George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.

Red Bull’s world championship leader Max Verstappen, five points clear of Hamilton after 14 races, will line up at the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his engine allocation.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

