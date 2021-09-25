Top 15 WWE Intercontinental Champions from the Attitude and Golden Eras

Let’s take a look at some of the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time, specifically from the Attitude Era and the Golden Era before it, for this list. The Intercontinental Title is one of WWE’s most prestigious championships and is currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura. Introduced in 1979 (more on the first-ever Intercontinental Champion below), it is often viewed as a belt awarded to whoever is considered to be the best worker on the roster at a given time. Of course, that isn’t an official definition, but it has always been understood by fans, pro wrestling journalists, and of course, the wrestlers themselves.