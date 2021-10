Abby Greder just can't help herself. Whether she's diving on the floor for a dig, lifting a perfect pass to teammate Julianne Lundvall to set up a kill or placing the ball just inside the line for an ace kill, the Gilbert libero is always expressing joy on the volleyball court. When one of her teammates makes a big kill, block or ace to earn a point it's time for a full-on celebration with smiles, hugs and fist-pumping.

GILBERT, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO