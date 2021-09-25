CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb County reports 47.95% of population is fully vaccinated

By Northern Star Staff
northernstar.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department announced Friday the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 12,023 and 49,937 county residents are fully vaccinated. Among those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, 2,329 are younger than 19, 2,900 are in their 20s, 1,826 are in their 30s, 1,600 are in their 40s, 1,435 are in their 50s, 988 are in their 60s, 504 are in their 70s and 441 are 80 or older.

northernstar.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Dekalb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Dekalb County, IL
Government
Dekalb, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
County
Dekalb County, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Fox News

Linking infrastructure and reconciliation bills 'would devastate America's economy': Rep. Scalise

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats are "tying the infrastructure package hostage" to the reconciliation bill and argued that linking the two "would devastate America's economy." On Saturday President Biden told reporters that "everybody is frustrated" after two massive pieces of legislation stalled in Congress,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dchd#Cvs Pharmacy#Idph

Comments / 0

Community Policy