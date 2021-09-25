DeKalb County reports 47.95% of population is fully vaccinated

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department announced Friday the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 12,023 and 49,937 county residents are fully vaccinated. Among those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, 2,329 are younger than 19, 2,900 are in their 20s, 1,826 are in their 30s, 1,600 are in their 40s, 1,435 are in their 50s, 988 are in their 60s, 504 are in their 70s and 441 are 80 or older.