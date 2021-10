The Steelers head into Green Bay to face the Packers as they try and get a tough win on the road against a good opponent. The Steelers currently sit last place in the AFC North division after three weeks of competition. Their record has them at 1-2 with an extremely tough schedule for the rest of the season. They have one of the toughest in the league this year and that will not be going away anytime soon. The Bengals were able to hand Pittsburgh back-to-back losses to open up their homestand in 2021.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO