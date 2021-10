They say patience is a virtue and that certainly proved true for Joe Bongiorno and Camden Hills. Thanks to a ground-saving trip right off the leaders, Camden Hills powered on to win the New Jersey Sire Stakes – Standardbred Development Fund final for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters on Sept. 24 at Freehold Raceway.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO