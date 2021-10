The 64th Monterey Jazz Festival, like a bride getting ready for her nuptials, wore something old and something new. The borrowed and blue could be found in the music. While the arena seating was rearranged to accommodate a 50% reduction in attendees, allowing for more space to breathe easy, it felt like the same ol’ festival. There was dancing, there were boisterous partiers, there were serious jazz aficionados, and there was a feeling of relief to be back in a place that gives its patrons and its staff a sense of family, and its artists a place to express themselves freely.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO