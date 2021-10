Kevin Love could be revived if Ben Simmons is traded to the Cavs. The Cavs are trying to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers and according to the most recent rumor, are willing to party with an untold number of assets and players to make it happen. Names like Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, and even Evan Mobley have been tossed about as possible pieces to be used in any deal. One name that isn’t mentioned, at all, is Kevin Love.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO