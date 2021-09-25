F9’s Vinnie Bennett Shares The Secret To Doing A Good Vin Diesel Impersonation

Vin Diesel is at the center of a number of beloved franchises, either as an actor, producer, or some combination of the two. Among them is The Chronicles of Riddick, a franchise that spun out of Diesel's role in 2000's Pitch Black. The adventures of the mercenary antihero have been chronicled in several movies, video games, novelizations, and motion comics, and fans have been curious to see if it could spin out into yet another installment. Over the weekend, Diesel appeared to give fans hope, taking to Instagram to share an old photo of himself as Riddick. The caption reveals that Diesel had an "incredible meeting", and that Furya, the long-planned fourth film in the franchise, is "maybe closer than you think."

