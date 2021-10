Logistics giant FedEx is set to release its fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday. What’re analysts expecting from the earnings and is it a buy now?. FedEx stock has been under pressure this year. The stock is trading almost flat for the year even as the S&P 500 has delivered strong double-digit returns over the period. Also, FedEx stock is now down over 20% from its 52-week highs and is in a bear market territory. The stock is now far from its 52-week lows of $230.27 even as the broader markets are near their record highs.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO