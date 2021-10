Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.The Palo Alto California, company's sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO