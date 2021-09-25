Syrian Government Takes Opposition Town After Weeks Of Siege
The Syrian government has had the upper hand in the decade-old civil war there. Battle lines have not shifted much lately, but the war still goes on. And as a reminder of that, one of the places where protests began in 2011 was retaken by the government this month after weeks of siege, threats of air strikes and the collapse of a peace deal negotiated by Russia. The Syrian national flag now flies over the town. The government says it won't stop fighting elsewhere until it has total control. NPR's Ruth Sherlock covers the Syrian civil war and joins us. Ruth, thanks for being with us.news.wjct.org
Comments / 0