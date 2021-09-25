CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: U.S. leads late in 3 of 4 Ryder Cup matches

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Jordan Spieth reacts after making a putt on the ninth hole during a foursomes match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

11:08 a.m.

The Americans have grabbed the lead in a third match in Saturday morning's foursomes matches and are threatening to turn the Ryder Cup into a runaway.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went 1 up against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger after 15 holes to give the U.S. the advantage in three out of four matches.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa lead Tyrell Hatton and Paul Casey 2 up after 15 holes, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are 2 up on Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick after 13.

The U.S. came into the day with a 6-2 lead. The only match they trail is the day's opener, where Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are 2 down against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

10:08 a.m.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have erased a three-hole deficit to draw even with Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger after 10 holes at the Ryder Cup.

Also on the comeback trail in Saturday's alternate-shot matches are Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who turned a 1-down deficit into a 1-up lead as they reached the turn against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cantlay put the Americans ahead with a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9, which he punctuated with a big fist pump.

With all players on the back nine, the U.S. had the lead in two of the four matches as it tries to expand on its 6-2 advantage coming into the second day of action.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia opened the day by losing the first three holes to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger but have rallied to a 2-up lead after 13 holes.

9:20 a.m.

After falling behind big early, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm have drawn even with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger after nine holes on Day 2 at the Ryder Cup.

Garcia chipped in for birdie from the front of the green to completely erase the 3-down deficit the Spaniards faced after the first three holes of their foursomes match.

Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger have a 2-up lead on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth through seven holes while Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are 1 up on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay after five.

Rory McIlroy is sitting for the first time in his Ryder Cup career after going 0-2 on opening day. Pairings for the afternoon fourball matches will be released later in the morning.

8:10 a.m.

It's more of the same for America at the Ryder Cup. And more of the same for Europe.

The United States came into the day with a 6-2 lead and won the first three holes in the opening two foursome matches Saturday.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa went 3 up on Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton when Johnson chipped in from around 50 feet away on the par-3 third.

In the opening match, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm were hoping to rekindle their magic from Day 1, when they were the only European team to win a match. But they fell behind 3 down after three to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger before trimming the deficit to 2 down when Rahm nearly chipped in on No. 4.

Europeans Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won the first hole in their match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are on the first hole in the anchor match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

7:10 a.m.

The second day of the Ryder Cup is underway with the United States trying to expand on its historic 6-2 lead.

Daniel Berger opened his day with a tee shot in the middle of the fairway to kick off the morning's first foursomes match. Berger is paired with his old Florida State teammate, Brooks Koepka, against the Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Basketball great Michael Jordan was on hand as the first match went off under clear skies with the temperature at 48 degrees (9 Celsius). The forecast high is 66 (19 C).

Rahm and Garcia were the only pair to win a match for Europe on an opening day that left the Europeans with their largest first-day deficit since the Ryder Cup was expanded in 1979 to include players from the entire continent.

Other matches will pit Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa against Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton; Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlory is sitting out of a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career. He lost both his matches Friday, and neither contest went past the 15th hole.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

