Betty Montgomery: It's time for tulips

It is the time of year to plant bulbs and what bulb shows off more drama and color than tulips. These awe-inspiring spring flowering bulbs will fill the garden with color when other perennials are still waking up from their winter slumber. The cup-shaped flowers come in a dazzling array of colors, heights, and bloom time. The flowers are usually large, showy and they can be double or single, fringed or twisted, perfumed or non-scented.