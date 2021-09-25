The comprehensive guide to dog hiking gear you need

Has your dog suddenly become unsteady on his feet, maybe stumbling around and looking for all the world as though he were drunk? He may be suffering from a condition known as ataxia (incoordination). Veterinary experts describe ataxia as a degenerative disease of the nervous system. Abnormal movements in a dog with this condition can occur in the legs, the head, or the torso. Depending on the cause, ataxia can come on gradually or appear suddenly. In some dogs, the symptoms may start out mild but intensify over time. This disease is always a symptom of an underlying illness or injury, so it’s important to visit a veterinarian if you notice your dog seems confused and off-balance.

