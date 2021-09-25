The comprehensive guide to dog hiking gear you need

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Frizz and dryness have defined my hair for all my life, so when my mother suggested getting a keratin treatment this summer as a way to make my hair smoother and styling more manageable after a year-plus of not visiting salons, I was immediately on board. Keratin treatments promise to tame frizz, significantly cut down blow-drying time, and give unruly hair a long-lasting shine and silkiness. I'd also been seeing glossy hair all over social media—ICYMI, it's the slick “liquid” hair trend dominating your Explore feed (and the secret behind Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa's ultra-smooth, glossy looks)—and the style felt like a welcome change from the usual beach-waves vibe I go for.
