The start of the new school year hasn’t been without complications. The start of COVID-19 outbreaks are forcing some classes, and even entire schools, to temporarily switch to virtual learning. So far, hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in districts around the state. How and when to close schools is a decision that’s left to the districts and it can be hard to find consistency. The patchwork approach to quarantining and closures is leaving parents confused.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO